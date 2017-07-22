Hartford Police enforce underage drinking referrals at concert Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police handed out underage drinking referrals and transported concert-goers to the hospital Friday night.

According to police, on Friday night at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, a Chance the Rapper concert was held with around 21,000 people in attendance. They say for the event, there were more than 70 officers assigned to the concert.

Police say the department focused on a underage enforcement for this event. They say this was hired through a new ” Underage Drinking Enforcement” grant facilitated by the state’s Department of Transportation.

According to police, the fan base for this event appeared to be people in their late teens and early 20’s. They say tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption were extremely prevalent.

Authorities say officers made 50 underage drinking referrals in the surrounding parking lots of the venue. They say that most of those charged with underage drinking were issued a “promise to appear” summons.

Police say court appearances will occur at the Hartford Community Court on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. They say Thursday will be the heaviest scheduled day.

As a result of the heavy consumption of alcohol, Hartford Police say that over 90 patients were transported by ambulance to hospitals in the region by medical staff at the venue. They say a large number of those transported were under the age of 21 and were experiencing severe intoxication.

Officials say they made several other arrests throughout the evening, too.

Authorities say there is another concert Saturday night at the same venue that will have a different atmosphere, however, the Hartford Police Department is meeting today to discuss measures to be taken to prevent events like Friday nights from re-occurring. They say underage drinking enforcement will continue.

Hartford Police Department says they want parents of teens to be aware of what circumstances can arise at some of the younger, party themed concerts. They say parents and children attending concerts need to make responsible and realistic decisions.