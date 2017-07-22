Ledyard woman arrested after drug investigation

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Police arrest a woman after a drug investigation on Friday evening.

According to authorities, Ledyard Police, The Regional Community Enhancement Task Force and Statewide Narcotics Task Force conducted a joint investigation. They say after the investigation, Ledyard Police officers served a search warrant at a residence on Laurel Leaf Drive in Gales Ferry.

Police say as a result of the warrant, officers seized cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say 55-year-old Suzanne S. Delaura, was placed under arrest for possession of narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They say Delaura is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on August 3rd.