Ledyard woman arrested after drug investigation

By Published:

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Police arrest a woman after a drug investigation on Friday evening.

According to authorities, Ledyard Police, The Regional Community Enhancement Task Force and Statewide Narcotics Task Force conducted a joint investigation. They say after the investigation, Ledyard Police officers served a search warrant at a residence on Laurel Leaf Drive in Gales Ferry.

Police say as a result of the warrant, officers seized cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say 55-year-old Suzanne S. Delaura, was placed under arrest for possession of narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They say Delaura is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on August 3rd.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s