Man gets 40 years in fatal shooting of grocery store owner

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a grocery store owner.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2uK9gzA ) that the sister of 23-year-old Leighton Vanderberg pleaded for leniency at his sentencing Friday in Bridgeport, but the judge said the New Haven man deserves “every year of this sentence” for the 2015 death of Jose Salgado.

Related Content: Man faces 40 years in prison for grocery store shooting

Authorities say Salgado and his wife were closing up their small grocery store in the city when Vanderberg shot and killed Salgado after demanding money from the cash register.

Vanderberg pleaded guilty to murder under the Alford Doctrine in May, meaning he didn’t admit guilt, but conceded he would be likely found guilty of the crime based on the state’s evidence and case against him.