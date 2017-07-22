New London dealing with spike in synthetic pot overdoses

By Published:
This Feb. 15, 2010, photo shows a package of K2 which contains herbs and spices sprayed with a synthetic compound chemically similar to THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. State lawmakers in Missouri and Kansas have introduced bills which would create penalties for K2 possession similar to those for marijuana.(AP Photo/Kelley McCall)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Doctors in southeastern Connecticut say they are dealing with a spike in overdoses from synthetic marijuana.

Ron Kersey, coordinator of emergency medical services and emergency management at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, tells The Day newspaper (http://bit.ly/2uHEmrM) there have been at least 14 suspected cases reported since Wednesday.

New London Fire Department Battalion Chief Ted Sargent says most came from around the New London Community Meal Center.

Authorities are trying to determine whether they are dealing with a particularly potent batch of the drug, also known as K2.

The drug is a hallucinogen that doctors say can raise a person’s blood pressure and cause reduced blood supply to the heart. The National Institute on Drug Abuse says the chemical can cause kidney damage and seizures.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s