Norwalk Police respond to 3 drug overdoses including 2 fatalities in one hour

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police responded to three drug overdoses between 8:00 and 9:00 on Saturday morning.

According to police, the first overdose happened on Quaker Road, the second happened on Suncrest Road and the third happened on Perry Avenue. They say two people died as a result of the overdoses and the third is hospitalized.

Norwalk Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating the cases.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with the death investigations.

Officials say based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that crack cocaine laced with an opiate may have lead to the overdoses. Detectives are waiting for lab analysis of the evidence that was seized to determine the content of the drugs involved.

Anyone who may have information that can help police with their investigation should contact detectives at (203) 854-3111.

Police are not releasing the names of the people who died until the next of kins are notified.