NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a body that was found in the Shetucket River on Saturday night.

Sgt. John Ley of the Norwich Police Department confirmed that a body was found in the river near Hamilton Avenue.

Sgt. Ley could not confirm any other details at this time, including the body’s age or gender, or if foul play was suspected.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.