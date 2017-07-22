South Windsor Police look for missing person

By Published:
Courtesy: South Windsor Police Department

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police are looking for a missing person on Saturday.

According to officers, 24-year-old Jordan Christine Galvin was last seen on July 12 at 1:00 p.m. at her home. She was last known to be in the Newington area.

Officers describe Galvin as being 5’4″ and 165 pounds.

Police say she is believed to be driving a 2006 red, Nissan Altima with a Connecticut registration of 631YGZ.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue and white dress and a black sweater.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Windsor Police Officer Jeremy Weiss at (860) 644-2551.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s