South Windsor Police look for missing person

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police are looking for a missing person on Saturday.

According to officers, 24-year-old Jordan Christine Galvin was last seen on July 12 at 1:00 p.m. at her home. She was last known to be in the Newington area.

Officers describe Galvin as being 5’4″ and 165 pounds.

Police say she is believed to be driving a 2006 red, Nissan Altima with a Connecticut registration of 631YGZ.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue and white dress and a black sweater.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Windsor Police Officer Jeremy Weiss at (860) 644-2551.