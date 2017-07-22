Toddler burned at Rocky Neck State Park

Published:

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A toddler is recovering at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital after getting burned at Rocky Neck on Saturday morning.

DEEP EnCon Police says a 17-month-old boy from Middlebury was transported to the hospital after falling against a Dutch oven that was being used by his family to cook breakfast at a campsite at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic around 9:00 a.m.

According to officials, the boy suffered moderate, but non-life threatening burns.

Officials have not released the identity of the little boy.

