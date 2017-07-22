UConn alums chosen as veterinarians for school mascot

Jonathan XIV (Photo: UConn).

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut’s mascot and mascot emeritus have new doctors— a married couple who attended the school.

Fenton River Veterinary Hospital in Tolland has been chosen to care for both Jonathan XIII and Jonathan XIV after their previous veterinarian moved out of state.

Drs. Scott and Heidi Morey are both UConn graduates who met as children while showing cows at 4-H fairs.

They started dating while attending UConn and moved back to the state after graduating from vet school at Kansas State.

The couple opened their veterinary practice in 2014.

Jonathan XIV is an 80-pound Siberian Husky born in October 2013. His predecessor, the all-white Jonathan XIII, is six years older and 25 pounds lighter.

