39th Annual Time Machines Antique Car Show and Swap Meet held Sunday

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The largest judged car show in Connecticut was held in Guilford on Sunday.

The 39th Annual Time Machines Antique Car Show and Swap Meet created an enjoyable day for participants and spectators.

The event held at the Guilford Fairgrounds featured 450 show cars and over 125 vendor spaces filled with various auto-related items.

25 show car classes for vehicles up to model year 1992 were judged.

Veteran Chairwoman Karen Gregitis joined News 8 on Sunday morning to talk about the great event and its connection to veterans.