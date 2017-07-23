9-year-old dancing sensation from New Haven wins national award

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 9-year-old New Haven boy just danced his way to a national championship title.

Quinton White beat out dancers from all across the nation last week at the American Dance Awards competition in Orlando, Fla. He was crowned “America’s Young Male Dancer of the Year” and awarded a scholarship to attend a dance academy in Hamden. Videos of his show-stopping performance have quickly gone viral on Facebook.

“I feel really good because it’s exciting to be representing New Haven,” said White. “I want to thank my family and friends for the donations and the support.”

His mother told News 8 the boy will debut his signature dance moves on Showtime at the Apollo in New York City August 30.

