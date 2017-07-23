Left lane of I-691 eastbound in Meriden has reopened

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane on Interstate 691 eastbound in Meriden has reopened after a motor vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to State Police, the crash took place on the Henry D. Altobello Highway between exits 8 and 10.

#cttraffic: I691EB near x8-10 1 car mva minor injury. Vehicle went into median/woods. Left lane closed. pic.twitter.com/KcK20SzkqA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 23, 2017

Police say the vehicle went into median and the nearby woods. They say there was a minor injury as a result of the crash.

Stay tuned with News 8 for more updates.