Body found in area of Silver Sands Beach

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A body has been found in the area of Silver Sands Beach in Milford.

According to the Milford Fire Department, the body was located on Sunday evening. This news comes just days after the search for a missing man who was swept off the Charles Island sandbar was called off.

Related Content: Milford Fire Department suspends search and recovery mission of missing man at Silver Sands Beach in Milford

It is not yet known if the body belongs to the missing man from Friday.

