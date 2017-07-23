Capitol Report: Concession deal discussed and democrats call for higher taxes on wealthy to make up deficit

Related Coverage Rank and file approve concession deal; Repubs still say not enough

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, members of the state employee unions overwhelmingly ratified the concessions agreement negotiated with Governor Dannel Malloy.

The deal is worth an estimated $1.57 billion dollars over the next two years.

Related Content: Rank and file approve concession deal; Repubs still say not enough

“$1.5 billion again saved in the next two years and for this agreement $24 [billion] over the next 20 years. That is almost 30 percent of the state’s budget deficit reduced and eliminated by less than 2 percent of the state’s population,” stated health care union member Darnell Ford.

Democrats also called for higher taxes on the wealthy, while republican Representative Themis Klarides claimed the democrats were pitting the middle class against each other.