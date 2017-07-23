Capitol Report: Gov. Malloy responds to low approval numbers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is among the bottom three for least popular governors across the nation, according to a new poll.

The popular website “Morning Consult” released their July poll of the most and least popular governors.

Related Content: Poll: Gov. Malloy has 3rd highest disapproval rate for governors in United States

Anchoring the list of the most unpopular governors included New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, and Gov. Malloy.

Gov. Malloy is also the least popular democratic governor in the country.