Capitol Report: Joe Santopietro making a political comeback

Related Coverage Political comeback for ex-Waterbury Mayor who went to jail

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Following somewhat in the footsteps of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, former Waterbury Mayor Joe Santopietro is attempting to revive his political career.

In the case of Bridgeport’s Ganim, he faced 19 corruption charges and spent seven years in prison.

Santopietro was convicted on corruption charges and served more than six years behind bars after losing a bid for a fourth term as mayor.

Related Content: Political comeback for ex-Waterbury Mayor who went to jail

Last Wednesday, the Waterbury Republican Town Committee nominated Santopietro for a seat on the Board of Alderman. The panel discusses his very real shot at holding office once again.