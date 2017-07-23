Capitol Report: New attack ad against Republican leaders in the General Assembly

Related Coverage Labor union launches TV attack ad on Republican leadership

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On this edition of Capitol Report “After Hours,” the panel discusses a recent attack ad launched by one of the state’s labor unions.

Taking on the appearance of a Hollywood blockbuster, the ad specifically targets Republicans such as Representative Themis Klarides and State Senator Len Fasano.

The ad, known as “Connecticut: The Movie,” has become a viral video shared across social media.

Our panel weighs in on the ad which was paid for by Service Employees International Union 1199 New England.