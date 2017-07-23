Capitol Report: Potential taxes on the wealthy and a proposed dining tax are discussed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis stopped by the show to discuss the possibility of potential taxes on the wealthy as well as a proposed dining tax.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and Majority Leader Matt Ritter are floating a proposal to raise the sales tax to 6.99% and potentially tack another 1% dining tax on top of that.

Reports say cities could choose to have a lower dining tax than 1%, potentially causing some confusion among diners.