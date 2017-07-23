Exit 60 on Route 15 Southbound in Hamden reopens following car fire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire temporarily closed exit 60 on Route 15 Southbound in Hamden late afternoon Sunday.

According to the Hamden Fire Department, the car fire extended into a brush fire before being extinguished.

Crews are currently on the scene investigating the blaze. Officials say a fuel tank rupture may be to blame for the fire.

Parkway IC reports fuel tank rupture at car fire, crews working to extinguish. RT 15 SB Ex 60 is shut down for ops. No injuries reported. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 23, 2017

No injuries have been reported at this time.