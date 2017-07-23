Ellington High School student killed in car crash

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington High School student has passed away following a serious car accident.

The Superintendent of Schools Scott Nicol released a statement on http://www.ellingtonpublicschools.org/ which reads:

It is with a heavy heart that I contact you. Last night, Ellington High School student Olivia Wentworth passed away in a tragic car accident.

It is during times of tragedy that the Ellington family pulls together. Ellington High School will be open tomorrow, Monday, July 24th at 8:30 AM for students and others who wish to support one another. School counselors and staff will be on hand.

Our collective prayers and thoughts go out to Olivia’s family and loved ones.