Great summer recipes with Barcelona Wine Bar

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is in full swing and we are adding some easy-to-make dishes to your menu. Executive Chef Kevin Lalli and General Manager Raasikh Muhammad stopped by our kitchen to show us some great summer eats and talk about Barcelona Wine Bar.

SALMOREJO

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

1 loaf crusty bread, sliced thick and dried out overnight

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup water

3 pounds ripe red heirloom tomatoes, cut into large pieces

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

¼ cup marcona almonds, toasted

3 large garlic cloves

1 tablespoon kosher salt

¼ cup sherry vinegar, or more to taste

3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

½ pound Serrano ham, finely chopped

1 bunch chives, finely minced

METHOD

1. Combine cream and water in a large mixing bowl and soak bread for 10 minutes.

2. Drain excess liquid from bread and add bread to a blender with tomatoes, olive oil, almonds, garlic and salt; puree until smooth.

3. Pass the soup through a large, fine sieve set over a large bowl, pressing until only.

solids remain in the sieve; discard the solids. Stir in sherry vinegar, cover, and chill in refrigerator until completely cold, at least 2 hours.

4. Ladle soup into serving bowls and top with egg, ham and chives. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil.

CERVICHE

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

1 pound semi-firm, skinless white fish (like sea bass, flounder, fluke, or halibut), diced ½” x ½”

1 cup fresh lime juice (from about 8 limes)

Kosher salt, to taste

1 red onion, sliced into very thin slivers

1 English cucumber, finely minced

1 fresno pepper, finely minced

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Sea salt, to taste

Chopped chives, for garnish

METHOD

1. Combine fish, lime juice and salt in a mixing bowl; cover and let sit for 1-2 hours in the refrigerator, until fish is opaque and no longer looks raw.

2. Add onion, cucumber and fresno pepper to the marinated fish and refrigerate for another 30 minutes.

3. Plate ceviche in a serving bowl and finish with a drizzle of olive oil, a pinch of sea salt and a sprinkle of chopped chives.