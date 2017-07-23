Great summer recipes with Barcelona Wine Bar

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is in full swing and we are adding some easy-to-make dishes to your menu. Executive Chef Kevin Lalli and General Manager Raasikh Muhammad stopped by our kitchen to show us some great summer eats and talk about Barcelona Wine Bar.

SALMOREJO
Serves 8

INGREDIENTS
1 loaf crusty bread, sliced thick and dried out overnight
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup water
3 pounds ripe red heirloom tomatoes, cut into large pieces
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
¼ cup marcona almonds, toasted
3 large garlic cloves
1 tablespoon kosher salt
¼ cup sherry vinegar, or more to taste
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
½ pound Serrano ham, finely chopped
1 bunch chives, finely minced

METHOD
1. Combine cream and water in a large mixing bowl and soak bread for 10 minutes.
2. Drain excess liquid from bread and add bread to a blender with tomatoes, olive oil, almonds, garlic and salt; puree until smooth.
3. Pass the soup through a large, fine sieve set over a large bowl, pressing until only.
solids remain in the sieve; discard the solids. Stir in sherry vinegar, cover, and chill in refrigerator until completely cold, at least 2 hours.
4. Ladle soup into serving bowls and top with egg, ham and chives. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil.

CERVICHE
Serves 8

INGREDIENTS
1 pound semi-firm, skinless white fish (like sea bass, flounder, fluke, or halibut), diced ½” x ½”
1 cup fresh lime juice (from about 8 limes)
Kosher salt, to taste
1 red onion, sliced into very thin slivers
1 English cucumber, finely minced
1 fresno pepper, finely minced
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Sea salt, to taste
Chopped chives, for garnish

METHOD
1. Combine fish, lime juice and salt in a mixing bowl; cover and let sit for 1-2 hours in the refrigerator, until fish is opaque and no longer looks raw.
2. Add onion, cucumber and fresno pepper to the marinated fish and refrigerate for another 30 minutes.
3. Plate ceviche in a serving bowl and finish with a drizzle of olive oil, a pinch of sea salt and a sprinkle of chopped chives.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s