Green summer beauty strategies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Looking good but also feeling good about the products we are using is something many people aim for when it comes to our beauty and lifestyle routines. This morning healthy lifestyle blogger, Caryn Sullivan, stopped by our studio to talk about going green this summer.

It’s important to understand what is in your cosmetics/personal care items because what you put on your body goes into your bloodstream (including toothpastes, soaps, lotions, shampoos, lipsticks and the list goes on) that could be filled with toxins. Our skin is our largest organ and we absorb all the chemicals into our bodies and these toxins/chemicals may include hormone disrupters that fuel cancers and agitate allergies.

Here are a few strategies that to make summer green beauty choices easy:

You are What You Eat – Summer is a perfect time to eat more wholesome, raw fruits and veggies that help provide a wide range of nutrients that can help spark more energy, a glowing complexion and improved health.

Choose Better – Swap your favorite daily and summer products, that you use often, with less toxic options. Check out EWG.org for their Skin Deep database or PrettyWellness.com for more information on how to find less toxic products.

Use Single Household Ingredients – Summer is known for dry hair from the sun, rough feet from wearing flip flops and there are many household products that can help alleviate these issues.

Other green beauty techniques – Summer legs call for dry brushing to alleviate dry skin and potentially cellulite, try dry brushing daily to help these.

Healthy lifestyle writer, motivational speaker and two-time breast cancer survivor, Caryn Sullivan, spent nearly 20-years working in the world of sports and entertainment largely at Disney & ESPN and the Minnesota Timberwolves/Lynx. She performed well in an intense environment fueled by Diet Dr. Peppers and endless bags of baked chips. It wasn’t until her wakeup call with stage IV cancer that she changed her focus from looking good to being well. She launched PrettyWellness.com to chronicle her journey toward wellness by sharing stories and lessons learned through her own hardship. Caryn loves to inspire people to thrive in their lives.

Caryn has been seen on The Doctor Oz Show and is a regular wellness contributor to WTNH-TV and Huff Post. Caryn has inspired thousands to embrace wellness through her motivational speeches throughout the country. For more information, check out CarynSullivan.com.