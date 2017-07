(WTNH) — Investigators are now looking for answers following a mysterious and deadly fire in Louisiana.

The wife of a fire chief was found dead in their home after it burned to the ground.

However, an autopsy shows she didn’t die from the fire but that she was actually shot to death.

Her husband was reportedly at work when the fire call came in from his own home.

Police are not calling the incident a homicide or saying if there are any suspects.