Lawmakers seek fund to help crumbling foundation homeowners

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut may not have a deal on a new state budget, but one key senator says there’s agreement on creating a fund to help thousands of homeowners whose concrete foundations are crumbling.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten, a co-chair of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, says she’s hoping about $60 million will be set aside, enough to help homeowners with the most immediate problems.

She says a number of ideas for financing that account are still being considered, including a surcharge on all Connecticut residents’ home insurance policies.

The founder of the Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements says the $60 million won’t help everyone whose foundations are cracking and crumbling due to a mineral. But he says it could help those in the greatest need.