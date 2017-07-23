Lawmakers to decide whether to override Malloy’s 4 vetoes

Governor Dannel Malloy (File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are returning to the Capitol to consider whether to override any of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s four vetoes.

House of Representatives and Senate leaders say they’ll decide Monday if they’ll resurrect the bills that day following planned meetings with rank-and-file members.

The bills that Malloy vetoed deal with affordable housing standards; a proposed thermal heating loop in Bridgeport; warranties for roofing, windows and siding materials; and a personal income and corporate tax write-off for homegrown agricultural products donated to food banks.

A two-thirds vote of the elected membership in the House and Senate is needed to repass a bill.

Meanwhile, the House plans to vote Monday and the Senate July 31 on the state employee labor concession package. No date has been set for a budget vote.

