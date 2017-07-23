Members of Muslim community respond after vandalism at Hartford Jewish cemetery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of a local Muslim community helped to build a Jewish cemetery back up after it was vandalized on Friday.

Volunteers from Ahmadiyya Muslim Community CT Baitul Aman House of Peace Mosque in Meriden responded to the Jewish grave site and helped stabilize toppled over gravestones.

According to Hartford Police, 60 grave markers were knocked down in the Congregation Ateres Knesseth Israel Cemetery near Garden Street last week.

At this time, officers say there are no indications that it was a hate crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

