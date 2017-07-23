Nathan Hale Homestead hosts Revolutionary War Weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut families can experience what it was like to be a soldier in the Revolutionary War at a special event this weekend.

The Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry is hosting Hale at the Homestead featuring an authentic military encampment with live demonstrations and music.

Anthony Riccio with the Nathan Hale Homestead, and Kaitlin Lindhardt, fife player with the Nathan Hale Ancient Fifes and Drums, stopped by our studio this morning to tell us more about the event.

Participants will experience a military encampment as the Nathan Hale Ancient Fifes and Drums reenact the typical daily lives of soldiers in the Colonial army.

Saturday afternoon will include tactical demonstrations of period weapons, such as drilling, musket and cannon firing, as well as camp cooking, craft demonstrations, and children’s activities.

Takes place Saturday, July 22nd from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Kids are free, $5 suggested donation for adults.

On Sunday, over a dozen Fife & Drum Corps from Southern New England will attend this muster & present a parade featuring an assortment of fifes & wooden rope tension snare & bass drums.

To learn more about CT Landmarks and this event, visit ctlandmarks.org