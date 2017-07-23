New Haven man shot in face during Sunday afternoon firefight

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is recovering after being shot in his face and arm during a firefight on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Walnut Street just before 1:30 p.m. where occupants in two vehicles were reportedly exchanging gunfire. Officials say the incident took place between Wallace and East Streets.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Devin Davis. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries have been reported as non-life threatening.

Witnesses say occupants of a red car were the ones who shot Davis. The vehicle and those inside have not been located.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304.