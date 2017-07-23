Norwich Police release more details on body found in Shetucket River

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police have released new details following the discovery of a body in the Shetucket River on Saturday night.

According to police, the body belongs to a male approximately six feet tall and 200 pounds. Police say the victim is approximately between 45 and 55-years-old with brown eyes, medium length brown hair, and a medium length brown and grey beard.

The victim was wearing tan cargo shorts and an olive colored plaid button down shirt at the time of his death.

Police received a call about the body just off of Hamilton Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The case remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561.

