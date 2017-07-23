Police investigate after 2 men were stabbed in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night.

Authorities say they responded to the scene of two male victims suffering from stab sounds outside Y-Knot Cafe on Bank Street at 1:53 a.m. They say this was following an observed altercation.

Police say the fire department was called onto the scene to assist police there to provide medical attention to the victims.

According to police, one of the victims sustained a stab wound to the torso area. They say the other victim sustained a wound to the face and mouth area.

Authorities say both victims were transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. They say both were listed in stable condition.

Police say the area of Bank Street was secured and canvassed. They also say detectives responded to process the scene and to collect evidence.

Authorities say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

New London Police say that anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481. They also say anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip and the information to Tip411 (847411).