Summer hair trends that will keep you looking and feeling cool this summer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hair can be a hot mess for men and women in the summer. It can stick to your neck, frizz from the humidity or fall flat. But, staying cool doesn’t have to mean skimping on style!

Local hair expert Vanessa Silverio stopped by our studio to show us the latest hair trends that will keep you looking and feeling cool all summer long.

What are some popular cuts or styles you are seeing for women this summer?

We’re keeping up to date on all the latest hair trends and the lob is a huge one!

The twist this year, is keeping the longer layers. That gives the cut a more textured look.

If you don’t want to go super short, this is a really good look. You get the short hair benefit of keeping cool, without taking off a ton of length.

What is the hottest trend for guys this summer?

A lot of guys are loving the fade while keeping a bit more length on the top.

This style gets as much hair as possible off of your neck and ears, but because it’s long on top it gives you the versatility to do a lot of different looks.

The key to getting this style right is those sharp, clean lines. At supercuts, we do additional training with our stylists to get those perfect lines and that’s really what makes this haircut stand out.

What if you don’t want to cut your hair at all? What’s a good style to stay cool?

One of the hottest updos right now that will keep you cool, is the messy bun!

It’s easy and the style doesn’t require any heating tools like a straightener or curling iron that can be particularly damaging during the humid summer months.

What are your tips for protecting summer hair?

The one thing summer hair really needs is moisture, so it’s very important you use a leave-in conditioner.

I tell my supercuts client they should also be doing regular hair maintenance. That means trims every four to five weeks or if you’re growing it out every six to eight weeks. That prevents any minor damage from becoming a major issue.