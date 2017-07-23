Survey may show if budget impasse is hurting towns, cities

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities is releasing survey results that may reveal whether the state’s current budget impasse is harming cities and towns.

CCM, the state’s largest organization of city and town leaders, is expected to release the survey Monday. It says municipalities have been forced to begin the first quarter of the new fiscal year on July 1 with no indication of how much state aid they can expect to receive because a new two-year state budget is not yet in place.

Related Content: Labor union launches TV attack ad on Republican leadership

Democratic negotiators have been working behind closed doors on a final agreement, but it’s unclear when or if the General Assembly might vote on something. Meanwhile, Republican Senate leader Len Fasano has complained that his caucus is shut out of the talks.