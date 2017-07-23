Undercover operation ends in narcotics arrest

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police arrested a man after he tried to sell drugs to an undercover officer Saturday night.

According to authorities, police acted on information that 29-year-old, Eric Frank, of Norwalk was selling crack cocaine in the city. They say an undercover officer contacted Frank to set up a purchase of crack cocaine in the Best Buy parking lot on Connecticut Avenue.

Police say when Frank arrived, officers from the Special Services Division and Patrol Division tried to detain him. However, they say he resisted and even after being handcuffed he continued to resist violently. They say Frank also struck an officer with his knee.

Authorities say once Frank was subdued, police recovered approximately 3.53 grams of crack cocaine that was concealed in the front of his pants.

Police say officers conducted field tests of the crack cocaine seized and it tested positive for the presence of cocaine and Fentanyl.

Officials say police transported Frank to a local hospital for minor injuries that were sustained during his arrest. They say at the hospital, Frank was able to obtain a handcuff key and attempted to release his leg shackles. However, authorities say police quickly secured him and recovered the key.

Along with his arrest, Police say they executed a search warrant at Frank’s address. There they seized heroin, PCP, marijuana, digital scales and a table covered in a powdery residue.

Authorities say Frank was charged with many charges including assault on a police officer, possession of narcotics, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Norwalk Police say that officers have not established a connection between Frank and the seven overdoses that occurred in the city over a 24 hour period. However, they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact detectives at 203-854-3111. They say anonymous tips can be left at www.norwalkpd.com or by texting “NPD,” followed by the message to CRIMES (274637).