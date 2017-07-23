Vigil to be held Sunday night for Norwalk mother who took sanctuary in New Haven church

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil will be held on Sunday night for the mother of four from Norwalk who was set to be deported on July 20th.

Nury Chavarria came to the United States when she was 19-years-old and has been living in the country illegally for 24 years.

Government officials were seeking to deport Chavarria to her native Guatemala on Thursday before she took sanctuary inside of the Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal MI.

A vigil is scheduled to be held from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church on Sunday as a show of support for Chavarria.