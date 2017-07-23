Waterford Police searching for alcohol burglary suspects

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $267 worth of alcohol on July 12th.

Officials say two women stole the alcohol from Waterford Wine and Spirits and left the scene in a red 2015 Kia Sorento.

The driver of the car and her accomplice have been identified as New Haven residents.

Police are asking New Haven residents to share the crime on social media so the two suspects can be fully identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Firmin by phone at 860-442-9451 or by email at mfirmin@waterfordct.org.