4-year-old boy can’t contain emotion during stepmom’s heartfelt wedding vows

(ABC News) — Two U.S. service members tied the knot over the weekend, but it was the groom’s 4-year-old son who stole the show.

Emily Leehan, a senior airman in the Air Force, stood at the altar at Quincy Cellars in New York on Saturday to marry Marine Sgt. Joshua Newville and recited separate vows to his son Gage.

As she shared her meaningful words, her soon-to-be stepson became overwhelmed with emotion, welled up with tears and embraced her.

“When she started reciting the vows, that’s when the emotion took over and he lost it,” Newville told ABC News. “The whole day was pretty emotional, so I was just trying to keep myself together and keep him together.”

Gage stood with his father as Emily finished with the words, “I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you.”

The two shared a hug and a kiss.

After the ceremony Gage was told how special he made the moment, “We were telling him, ‘You did awesome,’ and our family and friends were saying that and told him he made it even better,” Newville said.

The 4-year-old is also a massive “Star Wars” fan and was clad in a Darth Vader mask as he entered the reception with the bridal party to the film series’ famous theme music.

The active-military couple will not have a honeymoon at this time and will return to their Joint Base McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, New Jersey.

Gage, who lives with his new stepmom and dad, also has, as his father put it, a “great mother,” Kali Nuckols, who lives in Virginia Beach and he visits as much as possible.