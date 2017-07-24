8 Minute Meals: Mussels with Chef Kevin Des Chenes

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)-Executive Chef Kevin Des Chenes appeared on Good Morning Connecticut at Nine to make an easy mussels dish.

 

Safe Harbor Blonde Mussels with Sausage & Fennel

Ingredients:

1 qt. fresh mussels

1 bottle Safe Harbor Blonde beer

1 tbsp. butter

1 cup smoked Andouille sausage

½ tsp fennel seed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

salt & pepper

 

Directions:

1. Add butter to med/high sauté pan

2. When butter is melted, add cleaned mussels to pan

3. Let cook for 2 minutes then add sausage and fennel seed

4. Add half bottle of beer and let mussels steam open

5. When mussels are open, add salt & pepper, cherry tomatoes and a tbsp. of butter, sauté until broth comes together

6. Serve with your favorite grilled or toasted bread!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s