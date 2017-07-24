8 Minute Meals: Mussels with Chef Kevin Des Chenes

(WTNH)-Executive Chef Kevin Des Chenes appeared on Good Morning Connecticut at Nine to make an easy mussels dish.
Safe Harbor Blonde Mussels with Sausage & Fennel
Ingredients:
1 qt. fresh mussels
1 bottle Safe Harbor Blonde beer
1 tbsp. butter
1 cup smoked Andouille sausage
½ tsp fennel seed
1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
salt & pepper
Directions:
1. Add butter to med/high sauté pan
2. When butter is melted, add cleaned mussels to pan
3. Let cook for 2 minutes then add sausage and fennel seed
4. Add half bottle of beer and let mussels steam open
5. When mussels are open, add salt & pepper, cherry tomatoes and a tbsp. of butter, sauté until broth comes together
6. Serve with your favorite grilled or toasted bread!