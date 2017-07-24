8 Minute Meals: Mussels with Chef Kevin Des Chenes

(WTNH)-Executive Chef Kevin Des Chenes appeared on Good Morning Connecticut at Nine to make an easy mussels dish.

Safe Harbor Blonde Mussels with Sausage & Fennel

Ingredients:

1 qt. fresh mussels

1 bottle Safe Harbor Blonde beer

1 tbsp. butter

1 cup smoked Andouille sausage

½ tsp fennel seed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

salt & pepper

Directions:

1. Add butter to med/high sauté pan

2. When butter is melted, add cleaned mussels to pan

3. Let cook for 2 minutes then add sausage and fennel seed

4. Add half bottle of beer and let mussels steam open

5. When mussels are open, add salt & pepper, cherry tomatoes and a tbsp. of butter, sauté until broth comes together

6. Serve with your favorite grilled or toasted bread!