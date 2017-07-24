Affordable homes now available through new program in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The home at 55 Ledyard Street was once an eyesore, but soon it will be the proud new home to a middle income family.

The home was rehabilitated through a new affordable housing program led by Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities, or ECHO, which is hoping to increase home ownership in the city. The $2.6 million program funded by the State Department of Housing is expected to renovate 22 homes over three years.

The homes sell at full market value, but they are made affordable because ECHO offers a second forgivable mortgage covering 20-percent of the purchase price. The buyer then only needs to finance up to 80-percent of the price, and won’t need to get private mortgage insurance; which is usually required if a 20-percent down payment is not met and can cost up to a $100 a month.

Peter Battles, a member of ECHO who was working on the Ledyard Street property Monday, summed up how the program helps families get into homes that they otherwise may not be able to afford.

Effectively, it’s a twenty percent discount on buying the house.”

The three bedroom Ledyard Street home, and a more spacious Plant Street house are the first to hit the market for ECHO.

“If it’s your own home your more likely to take good care of it I think,” said Dorothy Vamvakides of New London. She’s happy to see improvements to the homes and neighborhoods.

“You don’t want a bad house or a couple of bad houses to get a foot hold because then the street starts to experience disinvestment and that’s where the trouble starts,” said Battles.

ECHO first renovates the dilapidated houses, like one on nearby Georgiana Street, and it’s not just new flooring, paint, and windows. The kitchens are completely redone, and more often than not the roof and the heating systems are replaced.

“The last thing we want is for any of our home buyers to have a high dollar expense particularly in the early years,” said Battles.

The homes are located all across the city in many different neighborhoods. The Georgiana Street home is one of three now under renovation and close to being completed. They are expected to hit the market within a month.

To be eligible, buyers must be Connecticut residents with good credit, and make no more than the median household income for New London County which is $75,700 for a family of four. The program, like others in the city, targets first-time home buyers.

“Cumulatively I think it makes a big difference,” said Battles.

The buyers also have to complete a home buyer training course.