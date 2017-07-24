Apple issues update to strengthen security against hacking

(WTNH)– Apple has issued a new security patch for iOS devices and Mac computers.

It’s designed to stop potential hack attacks that could come remotely via Wi-Fi.

Google issued a similar security patch earlier this month.

The vulnerability, which is called Broadpwn, was exposed by a security worker. It also has the potential to attack Android devices.

Users are urged to update their phones and computers for the new security by going into your Settings, General and then Software Update to install iOS 10.3.3.