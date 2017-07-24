Apple issues update to strengthen security against hacking

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(WTNH)– Apple has issued a new security patch for iOS devices and Mac computers.

It’s designed to stop potential hack attacks that could come remotely via Wi-Fi.

Google issued a similar security patch earlier this month.

Related: Google strengthens security to keep you from getting phished

The vulnerability, which is called Broadpwn, was exposed by a security worker. It also has the potential to attack Android devices.

Users are urged to update their phones and computers for the new security by going into your Settings, General and then Software Update to install iOS 10.3.3.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s