Bush’s Baked Beans recalled due to defective cans

By Published:
Bush's Original, Brown Sugar Hickory, and Country Style Baked Beans (Image: Bushbeans.com)

(CNN) — Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling some of its baked beans products.

The recall affects certain 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans.

Bush brothers began the recall over the weekend due to potentially defective side seams on the cans. The company blamed the problem on a possible temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers.

Bush Brothers says the problem has been corrected, and no illnesses were reported in connection with the recall. The company is working to remove affected products from store and warehouse shelves, and is asking customers to throw away any affected cans.

