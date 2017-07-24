Connecticut State Police kick off Back to School Supply Drive

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are now helping families when it comes to the expenses for school.

They’re kicking off their back to school supply drive.

State police are looking for backpack donations for kids from kindergarten to the 12th grade.

Items needed are calculators, pencils and notebooks.

You can drop these items off at the Connecticut State Police headquarters in Middletown Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The address for the police headquarters is 1111 Country Club Road.

