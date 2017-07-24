Crash kills Ellington teen, injures several others in Plainville

Related Coverage Ellington High School student killed in car crash

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– There are new details in the crash that killed a 17-year-old Ellington High School student in Plainville on Saturday night.

Police say at around 11:05 p.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting a serious car crash on East Street, (Route 10) at the intersection with Town Line Road. Investigators determined that a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup was traveling north on East Street when it collided with the passenger side of a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit that was traveling east on Town Line Road, entering the intersection.

Several people in both vehicles sustained serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The passenger in the Volkswagen, later identified as 17-year-old Olivia Wentworth, of Ellington, died from her injuries at Hartford Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to contact police at 860-747-1616.