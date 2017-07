HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a structure fire early Monday morning.

Hartford fire fighters responded to a working structure fire early on Monday morning. The fire was reported to be on the corner of Grand view Terrace and White Street.

Companies on scene were able to quickly get the fire under control and knocked down by approximately 4:00 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and firefighters are still working to assess the damage.