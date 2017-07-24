Cruisin’ Connecticut – Sea Kayaking in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for something fun to do with the family this summer? Well how about a little aquatic adventure along the long island sound?

The City of New Haven is offering up sea kayaking, so I headed over to Lighthouse Point Park to check it out. Martin is the man in charge of all the kayaks, and everything happening here in Long Island Sound for the City of New Haven.

“So we run kayaking for the summer camps as well as summer kayaking Sunday morning. New Haven residents pay 35 dollars, and non-residents pay 50 dollars; and what this covers is the equipment rental and instruction.”

In addition to kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding, Martin also helps people with physical disabilities.

“We have expert instructors as well as equipment so that we can do a whole lot of adaptations. Tours are about two hours. We teach participants how to be independent in the boat.”

For safety, Martin says testing the tightness of a life-jacket is as simple as using your thumbs.

“There is a test that we do with that. You go with your thumbs. It has to be properly secure.”

In addition to the time on the water, these sessions are a great chance to observe nature.

“This is a fantastic place for bird watching. Here I like to see the hawks race. They will be making some screeching sounds letting other people know that that’s their territory.”