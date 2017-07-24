Damage, power outages reported after Maryland severe weather

BAY CITY, Md. (AP) — A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland’s Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.

The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne’s County on Monday to assess damage from the storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Kent Island area. County officials say one person was injured.

A tornado warning was issued for the area and Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines says there were reports of roof damage and boats into yards. Heavy rain was reported in the region, including nearly 7 ½ inches in New Castle County, Delaware.

High winds closed the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for more than an hour, but Maryland Emergency Management spokesman Chas Eby says engineers didn’t find damage.

