Democrats moving forward to approve labor concession deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As we enter week number four without a state budget, the battle lines are now drawn with Democrats moving forward to approve that big union concession deal.

Republicans predicting dire consequences for the state in the years ahead if it is approved.

These battle lines are on full display at the Capitol while a survey of city and town leaders shows they are beginning to feel the no state budget squeeze.

As we begin the fourth week without a state budget, you may be seeing less road repaving around your town because some municipal leaders are holding off on fixing local roads during this summer season when this work usually hits a peak. That’s because the grants known as “Town Aid Road” have been held up by the budget stalemate.

That’s not all.

“Not proceeding forward on Capitol projects such a road repairs, not going forward with purchases of like police cars, public works equipment,” said Kevin Maloney of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities which conducted a survey of town and city leaders on the topic.

With confidence that he has enough votes among Democrats to approve the state labor concession deal, Speaker of the House Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) is moving forward with the vote saying that it is one leg of a three legged stool that makes up the budget.

The other two are increased revenue, represented by an increase in the Sales Tax, and spending cuts.

“Without the 1.57 billion in savings that the state employees have voted to give us, I don’t know that we ever have a budget,” said Rep. Aresimowicz. “So this is a step that will lead to the overall passage of a budget.”

Republicans are universally opposed to the union concession deal with House Minority Leader Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby) saying, “This agreement will have dire consequences for the state and its taxpayers.” They say that with the unions getting an extension of their contracts that will last ten years and a no layoff clause. Republicans say the state can do better and save even more by changing collective bargaining laws.

Democrats are hoping to approve the labor concession deal in the State Senate next Monday. The Governor agrees that the Republicans are wrong and approval of the labor deal is imperative, saying, “It has been from January when I gave my ‘State of the State’ address. We needed to get 700 million dollars plus in savings and we’re going to do it.”

Under the union deal, there’s a continued wage freeze for the first two years, co-pays would go up, and new employees will no longer have a guaranteed pension plan but a 401k-like plan.

This is something both sides have been pushing for for years.