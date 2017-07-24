FDA issues warning regarding salmonella in papayas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning people about the potential health dangers of eating Maradol Papayas.

The fruit has been linked to a salmonella outbreak which has seen 47 people get sick in 12 states. One of those who fell ill passed away.

The FDA says to take a look at the papayas in your kitchen. If they’re the Caribena brand, which means they’re from Mexico, and if they have a red, green, and yellow sticker, they should be thrown out.

So far, no one in Connecticut has gotten sick, but one person in Massachusetts has.

The FDA is investigating if other brands of papaya are also linked to the outbreak.