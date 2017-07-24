FDA issues warning regarding salmonella in papayas

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning people about the potential health dangers of eating Maradol Papayas.

The fruit has been linked to a salmonella outbreak which has seen 47 people get sick in 12 states. One of those who fell ill passed away.

The FDA says to take a look at the papayas in your kitchen. If they’re the Caribena brand, which means they’re from Mexico, and if they have a red, green, and yellow sticker, they should be thrown out.

So far, no one in Connecticut has gotten sick, but one person in Massachusetts has.

The FDA is investigating if other brands of papaya are also linked to the outbreak.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s