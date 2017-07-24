High Heel Addict Says Good Feet Arch Supports Relieved Her Foot Pain

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For Adrienne Vaughan, there’s one thing she can’t live without…

“Yes, I am a high heel addict,” Vaughan said. “What woman doesn’t love her shoes?”

Vaughan is known for wearing her favorite fashion statement for hours on end.

“Women actually stop me who don’t know me and say, ‘You’ve been wearing those shoes all day? Yes, I have,’” she said.

Her secret? Good Feet arch supports.

“I loved the way it helped my arches to be supported and I loved the way it helped me to feel while I was walking, even in high heels,” Vaughan explained.

“The arch supports specifically are geared to each individual person’s comfort, no matter what shoes they’re wearing,” explained Arlene McDevitt, manager of The Good Feet Store in North Haven, Conn.

Good Feet arch supports work by evenly distributing your body weight and supporting all four of your arches. Yes, four.

“Everyone has ligaments and tendons and four arches in their foot but that doesn’t mean they’re working the same,” McDevitt explained.

That’s why Good Feet individually fits each customer.

“We do a short foot analysis,” McDevitt explained. “We take some measurements on a Brannock device. We do a simple black and white ink print of your foot. It allows us to see the alignment or misalignment of the foot.”

The customer is then matched with an arch support that suits their physiological needs and lifestyle.

“There are 33 products on our line with over 300 rigidities and size increments,” McDevitt said.

Many customers say the arch supports are life changing.

“They become more stable, more secure when they’re walking in their own shoes,” McDevitt explained. “I’ve seen customers put a cane down, that have been walking with a cane for 20 years.”

Whether young or old, there’s a pair of Good Feet arch supports for everyone.

“It goes the gamut,” McDevitt said. “It’s right from six years old on up to 80.”

The store also carries an array of compression stockings, supportive shoes, diabetic socks and foot creams.

The store also carries an array of compression stockings, supportive shoes, diabetic socks and foot creams.

