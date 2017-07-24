Hartford man facing charges involving stolen motorcycle following foot chase

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested following a foot pursuit by officers after a traffic stop on Friday night.

Officers say Milan Hamilton, 30, was pulled over by State Police after operating a motorcycle without a rear license plate. Troopers say Hamilton fled the scene and additional officers responded.

Hamilton was apprehended and brought into custody.

Officials learned the motorcycle was stolen out of Ellington. It was seized as evidence.

Hamilton is facing charges of Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating with a Suspended License, and Larceny in the 3rd Degree, among other charges.

Hamilton was held on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.