Hartford teen arrested in Newington armed carjacking

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford teen was arrested on several charges after an armed carjacking in Newington on Sunday afternoon.

Newington police say at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the Fast Track station at the intersection of Willard Avenue and West Hill Road for a report of a car jacking. The victim told police that he was in the lot of Anna Reynolds Elementary School on Reservoir Road when he was approached by two black males wearing light colored shirts. The victim said that one of the males then pulled a handgun and forced him out of his car.

The victim told police he was then forced to drive to the Fast Track station where has told to get out of the car. The two males then drove off, onto the Fast Track heading towards Hartford.

A vehicle description was given to surrounding towns and a Hartford police officer saw the car in the area of Westland Street in Hartford. The officer then engaged the car in a brief pursuit before it ended with the car crashing at the intersection of Clark Street and Judson Street.

Carjacking with a gun in Newington: Suspect spotted in Htfd. Fled from HPD in stolen Mercedes. Crashed. Caught with gun….. and he’s a juvy pic.twitter.com/wv5Qoj5nkB — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 24, 2017

The driver, who had a firearm in his possession, was taken into police custody. He was later identified as the suspect in the car-jacking. Police have not released his name because he is only 17-years-old but he was charged with kidnapping with a firearm, conspiracy to commit kidnapping with a firearm, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery by carjacking, conspiracy to commit robbery by carjacking, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal trover, conspiracy to commit criminal trover, breach of peace, conspiracy to commit breach of peace, possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, use of a firearm for a felony, threatening and reckless endangerment.

The teen was held at the Juvenile Detention Center and will appear in court on July 28th.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the second suspect is encouraged to contact police at (860) 666-8445.